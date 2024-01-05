Papillion firefighters rescue woman from freezing lake Wednesday night

A woman had to be rescued from Walnut Creek Lake Wednesday night.

Papillion Firefighters said it happened just before 10pm at walnut creek lake. they got an initial call for a water rescue, and soon after learned the victim had fallen through ice.

Firefighters were able to respond quickly, they found the woman near one of the boat docks, a friend she was with called 911.

As for why she was in the lake, firefighters said one of the three dogs she was walking with at the time likely ran into the ice and she tried to save them. PFD fire captain Ty Cole said it’s a job best left to them.

“We would rather that you call for help," He said. "We’ll go out there with better equipment and proper equipment to help retrieve the animal instead of having a human in the water.”

Cole said Papillion firefighters train regularly for these kinds of rescues, and the number of water or ice rescue can vary each season.

The woman has been treated and released from the hospital, her dogs are also doing well.