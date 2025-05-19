Papillion Gardening Club plants flowers to honor veterans at Blue Star Memorial

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Papillion Gardening Club spent Monday morning cleaning up and planting new flowers at the Blue Star Memorial. Club members say this is their way of expressing their gratitude to those that served.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With hoses, brooms and gardening hoes, Papillion Gardening Club got to work cleaning up the blue star memorial and planting flowers to honor veterans and military families in the community as Memorial Day approaches.

Greta Goede

Planting these flowers is a way to bring the community together and their way of expressing their gratitude to those that served, according to club members.

“I hope that they are being told how much we appreciate them and what they have done because we are really grateful everything that they did for use,” member Connie Leversee said.

“I am humbled that I get to do this, I think it is so important to recognize the sacrifice that the people in the military make,” Nacy Zaraya said.

Zaraya said she hopes to see community members come down this week to see the memorial and the work they have done to honor our military community.

American Legion Post 32 will be holding a Memorial Day ceremony at the park next Monday at 6p.m.