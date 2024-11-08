Papillion police offer safe zones for neighbors to buy, sell, trade without risking safety

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – The Papillion Police department has designated safe zones outside the department for neighbors to buy, sell, trade safely



The safe zones are located outside the police department

It is under 24 hour surveillance

The department encourages using this location over others when it comes to meeting strangers online

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Do you have safety concerns when it comes to meeting people online from buy sell trade groups?

As it gets closer to the holidays neighbors may be trying to save some money or make quick cash through places like Facebook Marketplace or eBay, but there’s a risk when meeting strangers from the internet.

"You don’t know that person and you don’t know what their motive is,” online buyer Kenneth Cardin said. “At least being in a public place, you got witnesses and people can see that transaction so people can see what is going on.”

Cardin said he is always cautious when buying items online and other neighbors should be too.

"If you go by a camera the person that is selling the item is less likely to do something stupid because they’re being watched,” he said.

That’s why the Papillion Police Department and others in the area offer safe zones for neighbors to do these transactions without compromising their safety.

Lieutenant Jason Sharp said the department has a designated area that is under 24-hour surveillance and is always well lit.

"These working spots is us just trying to provide a service to the community, so they do have a safe space to exchange and pick up packages,” Sharp said.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office offers these other tips:

· never meet someone alone

· don’t give out personal information

· never use their real email address to contact buyers or sellers

Sharp said neighbors should still always be cautious when meeting people online.