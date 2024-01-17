Papillion shelter asking for community's help after frozen pipes leave it without running water

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — At the Town and Country Animal Shelter in Papillion, staff and volunteers are scrambling to find water for their animals after pipes likely froze in some of their buildings on Sunday,

Volunteer Bridget Ingersoll said the current situation makes maintaining the shelter more difficult,

Dishes have to carried long distances to wash.

Along with not having water for the animals to drink, Operations manager Diana Briggs said not having water leaves the shelter unable to keep maintain cleanliness.

“When we dump water down the drain at some point we’re not sure if it’s freezing or not,” Briggs said. “There may be a backup we are not sure.”

The shelter has had to turn to the community for help, they’re asking for donations of water and blankets, as well as for people to open up their homes by washing used blankets or foster the dogs and cats. Christine Miller has two dogs she’s fostering and is happy to give them a home as long as they need one.

“Who knows it could be a week or more,” Miller said. “I told our volunteer coordinator however long she needs me.”

Generosity hasn’t stopped there, many are already answering the call for donations.

Donated items can be brought to the Animal Shelter, located a couple of miles south of Hwy 370 on S 84th St. Water donations to the shelter can also be dropped off at the Papillion Animal Hospital.