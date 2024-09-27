Papio South students create 'Garden of the Gods'

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Construction students spent the last week installing and landscaping a hardscape in front of Papillion La Vista South High School



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students are getting hands on experience and improving their school grounds at Papillion La Vista South High School.

Construction students have spent the last week installing and landscaping a hardscape.

Papio South teamed up with Watkins Concrete Block, who designed and helped raise the money for students to build “Garden of the Gods.”

The landscape project took construction students about a week to finish. Lexy Hatcher, a senior who helped on the project said it helped her learn new skills that she can take with her after she graduates.

" It's really good because we were learning skills, skills you are going to have forever,” Hatcher said. “You build skills like this and you're able to do things on your own.”

Roger Campbell, the construction and woods teacher said it was a great experience for the students and something they can look back on and be proud of.

"It's been one of the (most fun) weeks in education I can remember. I have been doing these 31 years and this is a highlight of my career," Campbell said.

The school hopes to turn the new patio into a social area for students to gather.

Campbell says they will put some finishing touches on the "Garden of the Gods” project by adding some color with flowers and plants.

