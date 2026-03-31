Parents express concerns that registered sex offenders are not automatically banned from Nebraska schools

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – Restrictions for registered sex offenders on school grounds in are handled on a case-by-case basis, though cities can put stricter ordinances in place. Parents say more restrictions are needed.



Nebraska law does not automatically ban registered sex offenders from school grounds; restrictions are handled on a case-by-case basis.

A registered sex offender was recently cited for criminal trespassing after appearing at multiple metro schools.

Shocked parents are urging lawmakers and city leaders to create stricter rules to keep offenders off school properties.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Nebraska, registered sex offenders are not automatically banned from school grounds, a fact that has shocked local parents after a registered sex offender was seen at multiple metro schools.

Nyoak K. Nyoak, a registered sex offender, has appeared at multiple metro schools and has been banned from multiple school districts across the metro. After appearing on a property he was banned from, Nyoak was cited for criminal trespassing.

Restrictions for registered sex offenders on school grounds in Nebraska are handled on a case-by-case basis, though cities can put stricter ordinances in place.

After my story aired about Nyoak, neighbors flooded Facebook comments asking why restrictions were not already stopping him from going on campuses. Parent Mike Kammerer said he assumed registered sex offenders were automatically banned or prevented by law from being on school grounds.

"I am shocked that he is continuing to do it and angered we don’t have any mechanism in place to stop it at this point," Kammerer said.

Kammerer said he wants to see lawmakers or city leaders step up and make stricter rules to help protect children. He noted he has seen concerns about this individual for months and believes more actions need to be taken to prevent it from happening again.

"It’s upsetting, and I’m really hoping a legislature will step up and make that happen," Kammerer said.

KMTV met with Colleen Brazil, vice president of children's services at Project Harmony, to learn how parents can help teens stay safe.

"It’s important for parents to be vigilant and just have open communication with their children — not only when they think something happened — but to stay alert to what’s going on in their child’s life," Brazil said.

If neighbors see Nyoak on school properties, they should immediately contact law enforcement.

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