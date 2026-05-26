Patriotic square dancers celebrate Memorial Day weekend, battle for relevance in 2026

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Area Square Dance Council held its annual multi-day festival over Memorial Day weekend, bringing together dancers who say the activity offers community, exercise, and a lifelong hobby — even as the pastime struggles to attract new participants.

Lucy Romine has been square dancing for 50 years. She said dancing has been a fun way to strengthen her marriage, and joked that her now-husband Robert had little choice but to embrace the hobby when they were in college.

"I square danced Friday Saturday Sunday lessons were on Tuesday and I studied the rest of the time so he didn't have much choice," Romine said.

Romine said it is hard for square dancing to compete for attention in 2026.

"In the 60s and 70s you had to have square dancing at your park or people wouldn't come and now its pickleball players," Romine said.

"I think how different my life would be if I hadn't been doing this for 50 years now," Romine said.

While Romine dances, Mike Hogan serves as the caller, directing dancers through each move. Hogan agrees with Romine that other hobbies, COVID-19, and technology have stunted square dancing's growth.

Hailing from the area himself, Hogan feels a special sense of pride calling the event.

But no matter where you're from, one of the activity's draws is its standardized nature — dancers can travel anywhere in the world and hear the same calls, making it easy to participate no matter where they are.

Hogan believes that if he does his job right, dancers will have enough fun to invite their friends — and square dancing will keep going.

"Just having a great time and laughing," Romine said.

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