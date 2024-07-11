Playing With Fire host free concerts at The River Front

OMAHA, Neb. – Playing With Fire, a concert series, is hosting three nights of free concerts at the performance pavilion in the Gene Leahy Mall.



Playing With Fire host three nights of concerts

The bands playing come from all over the world

The concerts are free

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Playing With Fire, a free concert series, is celebrating its 20th anniversary here at The River Front.



I’m Greta Goede at the Gene Leahy Mall where bands from all over the world are getting ready to play.

The three-night concert series features artists from countries like Canada, Scotland and even some local artists.

Like the bands, playing with fire attendees also traveled from all over to see the upcoming concerts.

Kim Kaitchuck drove from Wisconsin to see her favorite band, King King, play. This is the band’s first time playing in the U.S., so Kaitchuck knew she had to Omaha to see them in concert.

“We saw King King was playing in the us, we had to make it,” Kaitchuck said. “We drove nine hours to be here. Then we started looking at the other artists, we were like wow that going to be an amazing line up, we have to be there.”

And this was exactly Vanessa Marie’s, co producer of Playing With Fire, goal when planning the event.

She says the goal of these concerts are unite people through music

“It’s an all age event, bring your families, tell your friends,” Marie said. “Come down and bring the lawn chairs and the picnic baskets and come an enjoy. One of our tag lines is building community through the power of music and we wholeheartedly mean that.”

The concerts will continue through Saturday night.

In Omaha, I’m Greta Goede.