PLCS school psychologist arrested after reports of child sexual assault

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) – 44-year-old Jeffrey Fauble, a psychologist at G. Stanley Hall Elementary in the Papillion La Vista Community School District was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he sexually assaulted a child.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A school psychologist is in jail after reports of child sexual assault.

44-year-old Jeffrey Fauble, a psychologist at G. Stanley Hall Elementary in the Papillion La Vista Community School District was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he sexually assaulted a child.

According to reports, these charges do not involve students at PLCS and the district said Fauble was immediately put on administrative leave and is moving to formally fire him.

Here's what our team has uncovered so far, according to PLCS School Board minutes, Fauble was a psychology intern for the school during the 2023/2024 school year at Tara Heights Elementary and was hired on as a full time school psychologist this school year.

This wasn’t the first school where fauble worked.

Ralston public schools confirmed Fauble was a classroom paraprofessional for the district from December of 2019 to May of 2020.

KMTV team also went through Pottawatomie County Board minutes from 2005, which shows before working for schools.

Fauble was a deputy with Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office starting in March of 2005 until he resigned in 2010.

Fauble is being held in Douglas County Jail