Police exchange gunfire with suspect at Papillion Home Depot

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Papillion police exchanged gunfire with a suspect after he allegedly fired a gun at Ming's Restaurant in Tara Plaza.

Shortly after the shooting, officers located a vehicle matching the description from the area. When the car attempted to flee, police initiated a pursuit.

A witness captured some of those moments on video near West Sixth and 96th in Papillion, where police say the suspect shot at officers and continued to flee.

The chase ended at a Home Depot on 6th and Washington after multiple officers returned fire. The lone suspect was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers or bystanders were injured, and officials say there is no further threat to the public.

Papillion Police Chief Chris Whitted spoke about the department's training in situations like this.

"We do rep this you know we go through shoot dont shoot situations they go through scenarios they go through felony traffic stops and I think we do a good job we do a great job of training officers to handle a situation like this and fortunately there were no officers injured tonight so I'm very very thankful for that," Whitted said.

It is not clear why the suspect initially opened fire. Police are questioning multiple witnesses across the three locations.

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