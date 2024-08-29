Police still searching for suspect in Bellevue shooting that left one person injured

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – A shooting left one person injured Wednesday morning and police are still looking for the suspect they say is "armed and dangerous"



The shooting left one male employee with a gunshot wound to the leg

The suspect fled the scene on foot and police are still searching

Bellevue police are still on looking for the man who they say shot someone at this store on Wednesday.

Now 2 days into the search Bellevue Police are telling neighbors to be cautious as the suspect is considered to be armed with a handgun.

Officers were called around 9:45 am to this family dollar. When officers arrived, they found one a 29-year-old male employee of the store in the parking lot with a gunshot injury to his leg.

The suspect was identified through witnesses on scene as 26- year-old Di'quarius Merritt of Bellevue, he was last seen heading northbound of 25th on foot.

Now police are warning the community as the search for the suspect continues.

"Do not approached him do not make contact with him, turn him over to police," Captain Tim Melvin said.

And Bellevue neighbors, especially those who live close… are keeping an eye out.

Alan Ramiez lives right across from the family dollar and says it is a popular spot in his neighborhood, so he was surprised to hear this happened just right next door.

"it’s kind of scary if I’m being honest, it’s scary to have guns, especially in our community. You just really don't know what’s out there," Ramiez said.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

"The metro fugitive task force is currently looking for him right now. If someone was to come in contact with him or if someone has information on him, they should call 911," Melvin said.

According to police, the victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries. He's expected to survive.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.