Power lines cover streets and cars in Bellevue after the storm

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Bellevue resident are experiencing a power outage after trees took down power lines and caused the lines to collapse into the street, hitting cars and houses



Bellevue neighborhoods have been without power since the storm Wednesday night

Streets are covered in fallen down power lines

One man says he's trapped due to a fallen power line on his car

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Everything’s shut down. No one knows what to do," Mark Blaha, a Bellevue resident said.

People are dealing with a big mess in Bellevue, including these power poles that snapped and sent power line onto cars and into the streets.

One man tells me he’s trapped because lines fell right onto his car.

Blaha said he had to miss work after power lines fell on his car. He says OPPD told him not to touch the power lines but didn't say when they would remove them, so he doesn’t know when he will be able to return to work.

"I couldn't get in today cause of, so i don't know if I’ll be there tomorrow either so it is pretty bad,” he said. “There a power cord hanging in the back so it could be a week i don't know yet I haven't talk to nobody.”

The city came and put cones up around some of the exposed lines, but neighbors say they haven't received any information other than being told to stay away from the lines.

Neighbors are still unsure when power will return, and the power lines will be fixed… but they are hoping soon.