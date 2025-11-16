Project Pink'd hosts annual Thanksgiving gatherings for breast cancer survivors

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Thanksgiving celebrations are kicking off, and for many it's about more than just a meal. Today the nonprofit Project Pink'd hosted its annual Care to Share gatherings, supporting breast cancer survivors in our community.

Across Omaha and Lincoln, survivors from Nebraska and western Iowa came together, sharing food, stories and support. The Care to Share program offers more than holiday cheer, it provides a safe place for connection and gratitude during what can be a difficult season.

"My ability to process my emotions and my thoughts and how I am able to navigate through all of the doctors appointments and the ups and the downs, with the good news, the bad news...and just having a community of support knowing you're never alone," Chantel Huff said.

The support doesn't stop today. Next weekend, more than 100 volunteers will deliver Thanksgiving meals directly to survivors' homes, including those in rural areas, so no one feels left out of the celebration.

Project Pink'd says its free programs reach thousands of survivors each year thanks to donors, volunteers and the community's help.