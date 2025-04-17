Ralston adds signs, new guard rails after crashes on Q Street

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – The city will be adding more guard rails, signs and flashing lights along Q Street after a car crashed into a front yard last earlier this month.



Neighbors say the stretch of road on Q Street is dangerous.

The city fixed the broken guard rail Thursday morning.

More signs and flashing lights will be added to the street next week

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thursday morning, a worker installed a new guard rail, now longer than the last one, which was damaged after a car plowed through it and into a neighbor’s yard,

Neighbors near 80th and A said this is the fourth time something like this has happened. KMTV took their concerns to the city.

Ralston city officials met to find out how to make this street safer.

According to Jack Cheloha, city administrator, in addition to fixing and extending this guard rail, the city will also add another guard rail in front of the home where a car crashed earlier this year.

“We want to be responsive in Ralston to our citizens safe and we also want to have safe roads as well,” Cheloha said.

Ralston police with also be patrolling the area more often to watch for speeders and drunk drivers.

The city will be adding flashing lights, with more signs that give notice there are curves coming up ahead.

The new signs are expected to be installed next week, according to Cheloha.