Ralston businesses looking for new locations as Hillcrest Landing moves closer to demolition

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV)– Hillcrest Landing is being demolished for a redevelopment plan, now tenants in the shopping center are looking for new locations



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Amber Richerdson, founder of Foster Love has only been in the shopping center for a few short years, now she’s moving out.

"We are a non-profit so looking for a location that we can produce the same thing has been challenging but it has allowed us to think of future growth and with that we are looking forward to the move," Richerdson said.

She, and others in the center face some issues as they try to find another location before the demolition.

"It is a challenge this was a great location and it was erasable priced and that is why we moved here,” Richerdson said. “It can kind of be super overwhelming so in the begging we tried to make that work of finding another store front and we just were kind of up against some walls."

Rick Hoppe, city administrator says the demolition is part of a big redevelopment for Ralston, bring in more commercial, retail and residential areas for neighbors.

"It is the most important economic development project the city has had in probably the last 50 years," Hoppe said.

The land where the shopping mall sits will be turned into residential areas for the people of Ralston.

"It’s project that will tens of millions of new dollars in economic development to the community with all the building that will be taking place,” Hoppe said. “Hillcrest Landing itself will have two different apartment building on it and be lined with several town homes which is product Ralston doesn't have right now.”

But in the short-term businesses that have been in the same location for years have to relocate, and some like foster love plan to leave Ralston.

"If revitalization what they want that’s wonderful but obviously it puts a lot of businesses in a bit of predicament trying to move forward," Richerdson said.

Tenants were given the option to extend leases until July 1 of 2025.

The project is set to begin late 2025 to early 2026.