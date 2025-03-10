Ralston Chamber, small businesses come together to help Lemon Tree Cafe after fire

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Lemon Tree Cafe, a staple in the Ralston community, was forced to close until further notice after a fire. Businesses are holding events and fundraisers to help the cafe as it prepares to rebuild.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Ralston community and small businesses are working together to support a community staple that caught fire Thursday night, which has caused it to close indefinitely.

"There’s not a lot down here and we want to make sure they stay,” said Shelly Stotts, president of the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce. “They are a staple, and they are lovely people, they are so nice and so kind and they deserve all the love they can get.”

Lemon Tree Cafe is a big part of the Ralston community, Stotts said, so she and others are holding fundraisers to support the businesses while it rebuilds.

The chamber will hold a "Cash Mob," a fundraiser for the small business, this Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the chamber office.

All funds will go directly to the Lemon Tree Cafe to help it rebuild. Neighbors can donate with cash, check, or card.

Other small business owners in the Ralston community are helping the cafe support its staff during this time.

Sunday, the Village Bar helped organize a bake sale with the cafe so that the cafe could continue to make some money while its doors were closed.

"In today’s world, small businesses we are all struggling a little bit, when something like a fire happens and they can't be open, especially in Ralston we all come together and help out,” Owner Brock Hatterman said.

The Village Bar will be posting another event this Sunday, according to Hatterman. Lemon Tree Cafe will have a food truck outside the bar and will serve brunch starting at 10 a.m.

“If anyone wants to come down and help out and eat some really good food, we are going to try that this Sunday and keep doing everything we can to help them out,” he said.

