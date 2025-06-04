Ralston neighbors express traffic safety concerns at city council meeting

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – At Tuesdays city council meeting, neighbors expressed their concerns about drunk driving, speeding and people running stop signs in town to Ralston City Council members.



Community members addressed the Ralston City Council about road issues they have seen. Neighbors noted speeding, running stop signs as well as the recent accidents the city has seen with drunk drivers.

"Saturday morning, we sit by the gas station, and you can see how many cars rolls through the stop sign down there. I mean it is just terrible,” one neighbor told the council.

“I am not only hopeful that someone is listening but I’m also hopeful one or more of you are willing to take actions and help, help us help our community. I spoke with several which I am sure all of you have as well, they are all saying the same thing, we have a problem,” neighbor Ashley Cap said.

Ralston mayor Donald Groesser agrees.

"We're not ignoring this, I will tell you that. We have a lot of meetings; it is discussed during our directors’ meetings,” Groesser said.

Some neighbors have suggested a town hall meeting or an online form where their concerns could be voiced to the city.

But more than anything, they want a solution and soon.

This is a story KMTV is following and once more updates are made, we will bring those to you.