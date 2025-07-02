Ralston neighbors prepare for annual Independence Day celebration

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV)– This year, Ralston will have the fireworks on July 3 at 10 p.m instead of July 4. More festivities will continue Friday with the parade starting at 1 p.m.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Pat Ecclas has been reserving the same spot for Ralston's Independence Day celebrations for over a decade.

"We have a big red tent we set up; everyone has fun, everyone comes and says hi. It is great seeing people that come into town," Ecclas said.

He comes early every year to secure his place for his grandkids and attends all the annual festivities over the two-day event with his family, which includes the street dance, foam party, and parade.

Tradition is important here, but according to Ralston Mayor Donald Groesser, the city will host some new elements at the largest Independence Day parade in Nebraska.

"It's really going to be fun. We have several bands that are coming to play, and that's going to be an addition to the parade that we've had in years before. Just come and enjoy; it's a family town," Groesser said. "We just want everyone to come and enjoy being with their family and celebrate the festivities."

The celebration starts Thursday night with fireworks. Usually held on July 4, but this year the show will be at 10 p.m. on July 3.

Ralston neighbors, like Ecclas, are excited to see the community come together.

"Ralston, in my mind, is the king of the Fourth! From the parade to the water fights, everything else—now fireworks are on the third. It’s going to be a good time." Ecclas said.

The events are free to attend, with the fun beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. For a full schedule of events click here.