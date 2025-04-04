Ralston neighbors want a solution after multiple car crashes in yards

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV)– “Two or three times a year we have an instance where someone will come through the yard or someone will crash into something,” Matt Bertelsen said.



A car plowed through a guard rail nearly missing a house

Neighbors said crashes happen often in front of their homes

"Something needs to be done,” Matt Bertelsen said.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A car plowed through this guard rail nearly missing a house, but this isn't the first time and neighbors are saying enough is enough, something needs to be done.

Jerry Shey spent Thursday morning cleaning up his sidewalk and driveway after a car hit this guard rail and veered into his yard.

“It’s like deja vu like here we go what happened, did he smash one of my other cars,” Shey said.

According to Shey, this is the fourth time something like this has happened, but it's not just his house.

Matt Bertelsen next door said drivers have smashed through his fence, ending up in his backyard where his children play.

“My kids love to play outside, but my wife doesn't want them playing in the front yard. She wants to move because she feels like it's just a matter of time before something happens,” he said.

The guard rail on the ground was new, replaced a few months ago after someone else hit it.

“Two or three times a year we have an instance where someone will come through the yard or someone will crash into something,” Matt Bertelsen said.

“It’s speeding and whipping around those corners, a lot of people drive really fast down the road and drive it like there's no one around, no one walking on the sidewalks or anything,” said Megan Greise, director at Trinity Learning Center.

In January, a driver ran through a fence and into Ashley Cap's living room.

“We don't want our city to be that city with a newscast saying someone has been seriously injured or killed because of a situation,” Cap said.

She wants the city to take action before it happens to someone else think if everyone can rally together, discuss things, find solutions to that problem, we won't ever have to see that newscast be made,” she said.

Until a change is made, neighbors will wait and hope a solution arrives before the next accident does.

"Something needs to be done,” Bertelsen said.

KMTV also reached out to the city to talk about this. When that conversation happens, We’ll bring that information to you.