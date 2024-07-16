Ralston opens its first dog park

RALSTON, Neb.– The city of Ralston opened its first dog park Monday, July 15 and this is something the community has been asking for.



Ralston opens up first dog park in Ralston Park

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

City officials, neighbors and their dogs are celebrating the opening of a new park

I’m Greta Goede at Ralston Park, near 84th and Park where Pierson Dog Run has just opened and the community is excited.

The Pierson Dog Park was opened by the city of Ralston and was payed for by donations.

Brian Kavanaugh, councilman for the city of Ralston says this is something the community has wanted for awhile.

"Well we've been talking about doing a dog park for a number of years. We did some planning for what we want to do as a whole in our park system in Ralston a couple years ago and the number one request was a dog park,” Kavanaugh said. “I’d say we started really planning it about a year ago and then started work on it this spring and finally got it ready to go just a couple weeks ago."

And Francica Moralos, a Ralston neighbor, agrees. She’s excited to have a dog park close to her house where her dog Fiona can play.

"I’m absolutely ecstatic about it because I live right in Ralston so I can just come done the park, wildwood park right here, and enjoy the pork with my dog,” Moralos said.

The dog park is opened from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The park opened at 8 a.m. Monday but the celebration of the opening was delayed due to weather.

In Ralston I’m Greta Goede

