Ralston Public Schools complete 3-year bond project ahead of new school year

Ralston Public Schools completed it's bond project a year ahead of time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Melanie Peltz, an English teacher at Ralston High School, said she is looking forward to a school year with all the construction projects across the Ralston School District being completed.

"We moved everything off the walls and into cabinets, and we were out of classrooms traveling for like a week, and students had to get to know where we were, what classrooms we were borrowing from other teachers during their plan time," she said.

Over the past three years, schools across the district have been getting upgrades, like new technology, renovations to hallways, classrooms, and gyms, and new looks on the outside.

The change Peltz said she is looking forward to having during this new school year is the new sound system and interactive boards.

"I think our students are most excited being able to hear what is happening through our screens and box lights, the sound in here is almost a surround sound, it doesn't matter where you are in our classroom, you can be part of the learning process from front to back and side to side in one very classroom," Peltz said.

According to Jason Buckingham, superintendent for Ralston Public Schools, the renovations were needed, but he's happy to finally have students back where they need to be.

"The results have been phenomenal, and we are so thankful we were able to take this project on," Buckingham said.

Construction work was done on eight schools across the district. Initially, the project was expected to finish in 2026, but according to Buckingham, because of a partnership with Westside Schools, it was able to finish a full year ahead of schedule.

