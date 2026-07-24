Ralston Public Schools hands out free backpacks for the new school year

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Ralston Public Schools is partnering with Costco for another year to hand out free backpacks and school supplies to students ahead of the upcoming school year.

The program has already seen strong interest — more than 100 backpacks were handed out on the first day, even though only a social media post had been sent out to promote it.

Christian Vega picked up his first-ever backpack when he stopped by to register for preschool, choosing a green one from the available options. Jim Frederick, Director of Communications for Ralston Public Schools, helped Christian pick it out.

"It really varies from year to year some years we give out a lot of backpacks some years we don't give out as much," Frederick said.

The backpacks also come with basic school supplies, including folders and a ruler. Frederick said having those supplies ready from the start makes a real difference for students.

"It's just less pressure you think about just the notion of starting a new school year and the different things that are running through kids' minds," Frederick said.

As long as supplies last, Ralston Public Schools plans to continue handing out backpacks through the start of the school year.

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