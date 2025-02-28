Ralston receives grant which lays groundwork for City's master plan

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – Ralston received a grant for road work projects which will free up space on Main Street for future plans.



Ralston received nearly $900,000 from the DED Municipality Infrastructure Aid Act Program.

The grant will fund rerouting Burlington Street onto 72nd to improve walkability on Main Street.

This is apart of the city's bigger master plan.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jody Strauch is looking forward to the changes the City of Ralston has planned for Main Street,

“I think it's going to be excellent,” she said.

She’s not only a neighbor but also owns a local business, Out of the Box, and is optimistic about the city's future.

"There’s a real focus on the staff of the City of Ralston on making these changes happen and Ralston is ready for it, I think the housing community in Ralston is ready for it,” she said.

The community received a nearly $900,000 grant for improvements to roads, bridges, and water systems. It will use it to reroute Burlington to 72nd Street, creating less traffic on Main.

This lays the groundwork for more projects.

"That frees up space on the main street to help make that more walkable, more pedestrian-friendly, and we have some other design plans within main street add more residents along paths there,” said Jack Cheloha, city administrator.

The road work is just the start of the city's master plan, according to Cheloha.

"We trying to do something to attract visitors to our city and also entertain our residents that live here to make it a more livable space,” he said.

The city is applying for more grants to add art along the main street for a creative art district, Cheloha said.

The city is still working to plan the start date of the project.