Ralston starts cleanup on Wildewood park after neighbors express concerns

Neighbors say Wildewood park isn't getting the attention it needs.

The park is full of overgrown weeds and broken equipment.

Ralston public works started cleanup after neighbors expressed concerns.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kim Hansen thinks it's sad to see her favorite neighborhood park in this condition.

"It just seems last on the list," she said.

From overgrown weeds and trees to paths that no longer exist and broken playground equipment, according to Hansen, Wildewood Park hasn't received the attention it deserves.

"The swings, especially, look bad," Hansen said. "That is a safety concern because those can break easily. At a minimum, those can be fixed."

KMTV called the city and asked what could be done to help neighbors who wanted to see a change. KMTV was told crews were on the way, and when we arrived, Ralston Public Works employees were cleaning up the playground.

The city told KMTV workers to monitor the parks as best they can, and inspections are done each week, but sometimes workers don't see everything that's wrong, so if neighbors have concerns, they should reach out to the city.

"Damage from the storms, if trees get knocked down, we want to know about it as well, so if something happens, please keep our parks department informed, and we will help remediate it," Jack Cheloha, Ralston city administrator, said.

Hansen said this is a step in the right direction.

"What we want to see is it taken care of a little better, clean up the down trees, the paths that aren't there anymore, and just restore it to what it was at one point in time," she said.

As for what happens now, the city will repair the broken swings and continue to do other cleanup work.

To report problems or concerns you see at the park in your neighborhood, you can call Ralston City Hall.