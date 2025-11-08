Ralston students step up for fall yard clean-up

Student volunteers raked 11 yards across the Ralston community, assisting residents who may struggle with yard work due to age or physical limitations.

Participants say the project is about more than cleanup — it creates opportunities to connect with neighbors and foster a stronger sense of community.

The National Honor Society plans to continue the annual tradition, reinforcing service, leadership, and community support among students each fall.

Students in Ralston spent their Saturday giving back — helping neighbors who needed an extra hand this fall.

The Ralston High School National Honor Society hosted its annual “Rake Ralston” event over the weekend. More than 40 students spread out across the neighborhood, raking leaves for residents who may not be able to handle yard cleanup on their own due to age, physical limitations, or other challenges.

“They're not always able to get out and rake their yards — especially when it gets colder,” said John Gilmore. “So being able to go out and work with them really helps. And it’s just a good thing to do.”

This year, students raked 11 homes throughout the community. Organizers say the project isn’t just about keeping yards tidy — it’s about building relationships and strengthening community bonds. Many students say the day gives them a chance to connect with their neighbors and with each other.

The National Honor Society plans to continue the tradition next fall, ensuring the support — and the sense of community — continues year after year.

