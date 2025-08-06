Record high beef prices impact butchers, consumers

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) – Jerry Krause, owner of Meat Garden in Plattsmouth says he has never seen beef prices this high, and now he has to pass those higher prices on to the consumer.



Beef prices have hit record highs.

Some products like steak and ground beef jumping over 10%.

"Any of the box beef that we buy and resell, of course, the prices went up; we have to pass that on to the consumer because our price of purchase goes up," butcher Jerry Krause said.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jerry Krause has been in the beef industry for decades, having worked in a packing plant and then owned his butcher shop. According to Krause, he has never seen beef prices this high, and now he has to pass those higher prices on to the consumer.

"Any of the box beef that we buy and resell, of course, the prices went up; we have to pass that on to the consumer because our price of purchase goes up," he said.

Beef prices have been climbing since January as the cattle supply continues to remain low in the U.S., and now prices are hitting record highs, with consumers feeling the effects.

"They have gone up substantially; everything else has too, I understand that. I wish they would go down, but I don't know what it is going to take to get that done," consumer Jerry Arn said.

For some products, like steak and ground beef, the price has increased by over 10% The increase has even caused some consumers to buy different cuts and products just to save a little money.

"If you're more of a steak family, you're getting some chuck steaks and some other steaks that normally may just be ground product," Krause said