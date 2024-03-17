RELIEF IN REPAIRS: How La Vista neighbors are reacting to much needed street and sewer repairs

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jonathan Wik has lived in the G Stanley neighborhood for 19 years, and the whole time there’s been a nagging issue.

“Since I’ve been here, my street has not been fully done," Wik said. “There's never been a layer of asphalt put in.”

Wik and his neighbors have had to deal with bad streets and sewers, attempts to fix it, he said seemed to hit a dead end in the past.

“It got put off and I think it got forgotten,” he said.

Over the past year, things took a turn for the better, a $4.8 million project by the city of La Vista has been addressing these issues. It involves the complete tear down and rebuild of some streets from asphalt to concrete.

Wik lives on S 69th St.

“My street is supposed to be all concrete,” he said. “They have to tear it all the way down.”

The road to better streets does come with questions about how the construction is being done on some of them.

“They put new concrete in and then there’s asphalt for 10-15 ft.” Wik said. “From what I understand, they’re going to do an asphalt layer over that, it makes no sense.”

The work is expected to last throughout the upcoming construction season and should be wrapped up by this fall.

Overall, Wik and his neighbors are glad to see the city finally making their streets better.

“We’ll all have to figure out where to park our cars and those kinds of things,” Wik said. “I'm ok with that, this is really badly needed.”

Updates on this project can be found at the city's website. The city is also holding a public open house Tuesday, March 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.

