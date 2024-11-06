Ricketts, Flood projected to win early on during election night

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – There were tight races on election night but both Ricketts and Flood were projected to win early on in the night and were the first to take the state at the republican watch party



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There were a lot of tight races on election night but two that were projected to win early on were Pete Ricketts and Mike Flood.

Both candidates reflected on their campaigns and what they think resonated with their voters.

The focus was on tight races with Don Bacon and Deb Fischer during the republican campaign watch party; both Ricketts and Flood spoke early on at the watch party about their projected victories.

Flood said this campaign was different than his 2022 one and this time around he focused on getting to know the people in the state and his district.

“My campaign is built on relationships,” Flood said. “I have been in these towns; I know these issues. I know how they interact with the federal government. I understand the importance of when FEMA comes into Plattsmouth or the highway 30 bridge in Columbus and that makes doing this job easier having those relationships."

Ricketts came on stage to speak about what his priorities are in Washington DC following his victory.

"The work is not done,” Ricketts said. “The fight will continue to bring conservative leadership to Washington DC. With conservative leadership we can get back on track. We can put the policies back in place that we know work because they have in the past.”

In a night full of those competitive races, it was an easy night for Ricketts and Flood.