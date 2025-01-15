Saint Columbkille Church receives long-awaited statue by John Lajba

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Omaha sculptor John Lajba spent a year and half sculpting four pieces to be placed on the walls of Saint Columbkille Church.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The four-piece sculpture took over a year and half to complete.

Omaha sculptor John Lajba, whose work includes The Road to Omaha statue at Charles Schwab Field, statues at the Durham Museum and the Daytona 500 trophy, said he enjoys doing this work for his community,

“The public isn’t thinking of me as the artist but it's bringing more joy to their lives,” he said. “They see my work and become part of my work. Instead of it being just a sculpture it becomes something they can use."

Father Tom Greisen said the sculptures tell a story and he's looking forward to sharing the pieces with other members of the church.

“I just look at that and it's just moving. Some of the staff said they were moved to tears but that's why great are does. It mediates the story in a beautiful powerful way,” Greisen said.

The church hopes to have the sculpture installed by Thursday and there will be a dedication ceremony during noon mass of Sunday.