Santa Claus visits La Vista in annual tradition bringing holiday cheer

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — Excitement filled the streets of La Vista today as neighbors gathered outside their homes and lined neighborhood streets, eagerly waiting for Santa Claus to make his annual visit.

The beloved tradition marks the official start of the holiday season in the La Vista community, bringing families together for a day of festive celebration.

"Well for these guys that means their elf gets here. When Santa comes he drops their elf off but yeah it's like the start of the Christmas season for us," Ryan Kissinger said.

Children were particularly thrilled about the sweet treats Santa would bring during his visit.

"I'm probably excited about getting the candy canes," Macy Clemenger said.

"I want to get more candy canes cause they're just yummy," Charlette Diehl said.

"I'm excited to just see him," Nell Johnson said.

Following Santa's sleigh ride through town, neighbors gathered in La Vista's Central Park for additional holiday festivities, including a tree lighting ceremony, Christmas carols and family-friendly activities.

The holiday celebration extends beyond the single-day event. Through December 13, children can write letters to Santa and drop them off in a special mailbox located outside Santa's workshop in Central Park or at the La Vista Public Library.

This timeline ensures the mailroom crew at the North Pole has sufficient time to send replies back from Santa before Christmas arrives.

More information about La Vista's holiday events can be found at cityoflavista.org/twasthelights.