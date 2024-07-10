Sarpy County and others experience another 911 system outage

PAPILLION, Neb. – Sarpy County experienced another 911 outage Tuesday night that lasted until 10 p.m., now officials are asking for a fix from the state



This was the fourth outage since August

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Greta Goede at Sarpy County Court House where officials are asking for a change following another 911 system outage.

Multiple counties, including Sarpy experienced a 911 outage Tuesday night.

The outage came the same day the Nebraska Public Service Commission closed an investigation and opened a new complaint with wind stream, the carrier that was involved in three separate 911 outages.

The outages that occurred Tuesday are unrelated to wind stream but instead involve other carriers.

Now officials are asking for answers as this issue has happened too many times.

Right now the state and the carriers involved in the most-recent outage are saying it's too early to know exactly what caused it. But when they do -they'll share that information. It's the same order of events as previous outages.

Director of Sarpy County Emergency Communications, William Muldoon said explanations are fine but what he needs is a solution.

"We would like this fixed and we've asked the state who is working with lumen, what is the resolution here you know it happened once which is one too many now we're in about the third rendition and it all seems to be networking errors with the Lumen system,” Muldoon said.

A spokesperson for the Public Service Commission told KMTV they are holding those responsible for the outages accountable but… this is the fourth time Sarpy County has experienced an outage since august and Muldoon doesn't think this time will be the last

"It's going to happen until something changes with Lumen or the state changes who our contractor is and we can get someone who can give us 100 percent reliability," he said.

The outage lasted from around 8:30 pm until about 10 pm in Sarpy County, but other call centers in state didn't get fully restored until 3 am.

The public service commission said they reached to Lumen and are expecting answers as to what exactly the issues were and what caused them.

In Papillion, I’m Greta Goede, your Sarpy County neighborhood reporter.