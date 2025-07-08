Sarpy County Attorney challenges board of commissioners authority in lawsuit

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – The Sarpy County Attorney filed a lawsuit against the board of commissioners after the board's decision to block an attorney from accessing his office due to a complaint about an office relationship.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov is taking legal action against the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners. This follows the board's decision to block an attorney from accessing his office and computer due to a complaint regarding a relationship in the office.

"The county board and whatever their thought process was said he should be working the courthouse," Polikov said. "I don't know what their thought process is because they don't talk to me."

The board hired an outside attorney to investigate his office following the complaint. Those findings prompted the board to offer a settlement to one involved employee and recommend Polikov fire the other. The longtime county attorney said no. Then the board revoked his access.

According to Polikov, the board does not have the power to stop one of his attorneys from working or telling him whom to hire or fire.

"I think as the elected county attorney I have complete control over who I hire and who I fire. Discipline needs to start at the lowest level and move up depending on how serious the offense is," he said.

Polikov tells me the lawsuit is to get a judge to clear the way for the employee, one of his top prosecutors, to return to work, especially because he is still collecting a paycheck.

Board Member Jim Warren stated that their job is to mitigate risk and protect employees.