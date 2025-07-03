Sarpy County Attorney's Office files lawsuit against county board

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – The Sarpy County Attorney's Office has filed a lawsuit after the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners blocked a prosecutor from working, following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a coworker.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Flatwater Free Press reports that the county board has asked County Attorney Lee Polikov to fire this prosecutor.

It comes after allegations of a relationship with a colleague, who reportedly accepted a payment of more than $100 thousand when they left the office.

According to Flatwater: commissioners blocked the prosecutor's access to the office and despite his not working, he is still getting paid by the county.

According to Polikov, the prosecutor is needed for the attorney's office to function properly, and blocking him from coming into work has interfered with cases.

Polikov is now suing the board, saying the board does not have the legal authority to control who works in the attorney's office.