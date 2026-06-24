Sarpy County deputy deployed to D.C. ahead of nation's 250th anniversary

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County Sheriff Greg London says Deputy Michael Cree at the nation's capital providing extra law enforcement ahead of the country's 250th anniversary.

Sarpy County is continuing to pay Deputy Michael Cree's salary while he serves in Washington, D.C.

Cree was present when federal officers questioned and detained people at the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. President Trump has since said 6 people were arrested for damage.

Sheriff Greg London compared the deployment to other situations where deputies have worked out of state, like the tornado in Joplin, Missouri, 15 years ago.

"We have a lot of joint ventures and that's the way law enforcement is in today's age just because of resources," London said.

London said that relationship goes both ways.

"High risk warrants down in Sarpy County marshals handle that for us sometimes with our deputies," London said.

The agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service outlines a month of service for Cree, until July 18 London says.

"The terms of agreement is that we would pay for his salary but everything else we'd get reimbursed if we had to pay for his hotel and all those other overtime no we probably wouldn't have sent him," London said.

London said there is also benefit in deputies learning how to handle different situations when they are away, and London predicts that a future event that deputies could potentially help at is the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

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