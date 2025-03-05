Sarpy County neighbors start to cleanup following the blizzard

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – Sarpy County neighbors were out cleaning sidewalks and driveways Wednesday morning after Tuesday's storm. Reporter Greta Goede drove around Sarpy County to talk with neighbors out shoveling.



Neighbors spent the morning shoveling snow and ice after Tuesday's storm

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It was pretty wild, how it was rain and snow and wind and everything, it was shaking the house constantly all night,” Neighbor Taylor Janssen said.

Neighbors came outside Wednesday morning to their streets filled with snow and ice.

“It is wet, heavy, all ice underneath so you got to get the top layer of snow off just to get down to the ice,” another neighbor said.

They got to work clearing their sidewalks and driveways, trying not to slip on the ice.

"It's still a little slick for sure, having to be pretty careful and trying to get it off the side was the main strategy right now,” Janssen said.

Hoping the cold doesn't last long and the snow melts soon.

"It's windy and cold for sure but it is nice that the sun is out and hopefully in the next couple of days all this will melt away and we will get to nicer weather again,” he said.

Main and secondary roads were cleared early Wednesday morning and now crews are working to address rural areas and drifting snow, according to Sarpy County officials.