Sarpy County non profit delivers water, opens cooling center during extreme heat

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – Dave Gifford with All Seasons Foundation spent the morning delivering water and opened a room in his office so neighbors who didn't have a place to go could get out of the heat.



He drove through Bellevue delivering water and making sure individuals who didn't have a place to go were safe.

"It's a way to check on them, make sure they are doing okay, keep them hydrated, and provide them with the necessary supplies to stay comfortable,” Gifford said.

As temperatures rise towards triple digits in the Omaha metro, local organizations are stepping in to provide support for people who have nowhere to go to get out of the heat.

"There are quite a few homeless people here, so we are trying to reach them to get them out of the heat before they have a medical emergency," Dave Gifford from All Seasons Foundation said.

Gifford spent the morning delivering water and turned an office space into a cooling center for neighbors.

"It's a way to check on them, make sure they are doing okay, keep them hydrated, and provide them with the necessary supplies to stay comfortable,” Gifford said.

One neighbor who spent her day in the cooling center shared her story told KMTV she wasn’t sure where to go to stay out of sun, so she was thankful to make it to All Seasons.

“I ran into a friend who asked if I had a place to stay, and I told her we were sleeping in our car. She told us to come here to stay cool. It feels good. I’m blessed,” she said.

The cooling center is open for any neighbors who may need it, according to Gifford.

The cooling center is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

