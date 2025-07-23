Sarpy County nonprofit participates in Point in Time count

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV)– Reporter Greta Goede rode along with All Seasons Foundation during the Point in Time count. This count helps nonprofits connect with those experiencing homelessness.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As stores close down, parking lots around Sarpy County fill up with neighbors who don't have a place to go home to. Reporter Greta Goede rode along with All Seasons Foundation, a nonprofit in Bellevue, during this summer's point-in-time count. The count is an assessment of the number of people currently experiencing homelessness.

Although it's not as visible as it is in Omaha, Sarpy County does have a homeless population. "There are a few encampments, but they seem to be a little more spread out; we aren't as urbanized as Omaha," said Dave Gifford with All Seasons Foundation. Some people he met last night fell behind on rent due to medical costs, and with evictions on their record, they struggle to find a new home.

This count highlights the need for more housing options in the county, particularly as the number of families facing eviction increases. "We need transitional housing in Sarpy County, nothing huge or big, maybe 8-12 units where we can take individuals and households, get them situated for a couple of months, find a place to get into, and give them the coaching and whatever else they may need to get them sustained afterwards," Gifford said.

Gifford, as well as other volunteers, passed out food, water, and information on resources available to neighbors struggling to find a home. Gifford says there was a slight increase in numbers for Sarpy during this count.

According to Gifford, this count is also a way for organizations to connect with these neighbors, learn about their situations, so if they need help in the future, it can be provided.