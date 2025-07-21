Sarpy County organizations prepare for summer Point in Time count

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) – According to Dave Gifford with All Seasons Foundation, the count shows that while it might not be as visible as it is in Omaha, Sarpy County does have a homeless population.



Sarpy County organizations will participate int he summer Point in Time count.

The count will happen Tuesday.

Reporter Greta Goede ride along with organizations during the count.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Typically, the Point-in-Time count is done in the winter, but this year nonprofits are doing one in the summer to compare how homelessness has changed over the seasons.

This count not only allows them to know how many people are experiencing homelessness, but also shows that while it might not be as visible as it is in Omaha, Sarpy County does have a homeless population, according to Dave Gifford with All Seasons Foundation.

"For years, we didn't think there was any homelessness in Sarpy County because you don't see it as prevalent as in Omaha, but by percentage and by the population, we do have homeless here, and it is not anything that should be surprising," Gifford said.

According to Gifford, these numbers can impact funding, and during this count, he expects there to be a slight uptick in numbers in Sarpy County.

Reporter Greta Goede will be riding along with Gifford during the count. KMTV will bring that story to you Wednesday.