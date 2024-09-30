Sarpy County plans for upcoming road improvement projects

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Sarpy County approved $41.6 million road projects budget and now the county is planning improvements to roads like Platteview and 168th Street.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The county has approved the budget making way for projects that will keep traffic flowing as this county continues to grow.

Don Kelly, a Sarpy County commissioner said the road improvements coming to the county will invite more growth and development to new areas.

"If you don't have the road network established for (neighbors) it’s going to lower their quality of life so it’s an important process and roads are a fundamental part of making sure people love where they live," Kelly said.

The new $41.6 million budget will allow for three major road projects, which include improvements to Platteview Road, 60th Street and 168th Street.

Kelly said although these projects will be expensive, and some will take years to finish, it will make a positive impact on the county in the future.

“You need to build a road for the future today, now that’s more expensive because you don't have the development to help pay for, but it saves you infinites amount of money in the long run because you don't have to relocate utilities, tear out street poles, move houses," he said.

The improvements to 60th Street will open three square miles south of 370 for new development. Construction on this project is already underway and is expected to last through the fall.

Platteview Road, a project Kelly said has been in the works for 11 years, will eventually be turned into an expressway, connecting I-29 to I-80 in hopes of elevating traffic on I-80.



Construction will start in 2026 and is expected to cost $110 million.

The county plans to widen 168th to five lanes, a project that will take several years and cost $16.5 million.

Kelly said along with these major projects, other smaller ones will be going on around the county. Money from the budget won't cover all the costs for projects, but most of the costs for Platteview Road will come at a later time.

Kelly said more projects like this will be coming as this county continues to grow.