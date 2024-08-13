Sarpy County schools looking for solutions to chronic absenteeism

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – Schools nationwide have been seeing an increase in chronic absenteeism since COVID, now schools are looking to change these numbers



Gretna Public Schools has seen a 250% increase in chronic absenteeism since 2019

Travis Lightle, Superintendent says these numbers have to change

Papillion schools have been able to decrease their numbers through working personally with students

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

During the 2022-2023 school year, 22% of Nebraska students were chronically absent, that's 69,000 kids missing more than 10% of the school year.

Schools all over the state are dealing with this issue, including Gretna Public Schools

"We have got to make sure these numbers start to go in the other direction," Travis Lightle, Superintendent of Gretna Public Schools said.

Lightle says their numbers have jumped nearly 250% since 2019. He says the problem has grown so large, he’s unable to be personally involved in finding a solution for each student

"We're running out of time, and resources with administrators. We have to start leaning on some others," he said.

So Lightle Is talking with neighbors like the Papillion - La Vista School dDstrict to the West.

Two years ago, 19% of Papillion students were chronically absent, last year the school district got that number down to 13%. So how did they do it?

"We have collaborations plans that some families are on cause of attendance issues, we have tried to engage with those families in the first two weeks of school to build those relationships of not out to get you but we want to work with you to get your kids ton school," Tim Johnson, principal of Papillion Middle School said.

So this year Gretna is taking new steps, engaging a team of social workers to help fix the problem....

"A social worker can help bring the resources a family may need. And just trying to make sure our staff are more prepared to help students that may be coming from whatever environment that may be," Lightle said.

Hoping that the work today sets up students for a brighter future.

