Sarpy County watch party for President Trump brings dozens of supporters

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — From flags to balloons, Jerzes Sports Bar in Papillion was filled with people who watched President Trump be sworn into office.

"I see hope now," said Linda Ver Mooten.

Neighborhood reporter John Brown met Sarpy County neighbor and Republican Linda Ver Mooten, who calls Trump's speech optimistic. Ver Mooten said she's had several concerns over the last four years. Her biggest? Money.

"I'm looking forward to having more money in our economy so that the people can have more money, so I can have more money," she said.

Ver Mooten said she plans to use her anticipated windfall toward daily expenses and to travel more.

Immigration was one of the many things President Trump spoke about in his inaugural speech, specifically the US-Mexico border. Mary Jane Truemper, a lifelong Republican, told us immigration was her biggest election issue.

"I think that Nebraska is not immune that we have all of those things. We have bad actors. We have criminals. We probably have mentally ill," said Truemper.

"We need some sort of safeguard."

Both Ver Mooten and Truemper said they hope the president can bring swift changes, whether it be with the economy, inflation, and education—not just in his first 100 days, but in the next four years.

