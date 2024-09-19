Sarpy Period Project supplies up to 2,500 students with free period products

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – Community members came together to supply students in the district that are experiencing period poverty with free period products in schools



Sarpy County Period Project supplies up to 2,500 students with free period products in schools

The project was started after school officials noticed students missing school because of lack of access to products

All 21 schools in PLCS have these products and schools in Bellevue, Gretna, Springfield and Plattsmouth are all working with the Sarpy County Period Project.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Free period products were supplied to up to 2,500 students in Sarpy County.

All due to this community coming together in hopes of ending period poverty in their schools, an issue that not only impacts mental health but also school attendance.

When Deb Anderson, mental health liaison for Papillion La Vista Schools, found out students in the district weren't coming to school because they didn't have access period products, she brought the issue to the business advisory group and there she met Troy Gibler.

"He said I can't believe this,” Anderson said. “I have daughters and if I thought my daughters didn't have what they needed I would be devastated. I want to help. That was the start of the Sarpy County Period Project."

Gibler, a dad of three girls, says when he heard about this issue, he knew he had to do something.

"For children to go through this and not have the resources was something I couldn't let stand by and happen," Gibler said.

He worked with other community members, and eventually reached out to access period, a non-profit that supplies period products in Nebraska. Kristin Lowrey, founder of ACCESS Period says this was a unique situation.

"I haven't heard of a group of community leaders coming together trying to provide period products for a whole area, not just their school or district, a whole area,” Lowrey said.

Together, they were able to supply schools in the county with products for 2,500 students. That's 750,000 products a year and over $100,000.

“I reached out to my friends in the community, and I’ve been blessed, they all jumped on board and chipped in,” Gibler said.

Depending on the school, students can receive these products through nurses, school bathrooms or kits. The project also supplies students with enough products over the summer months.

"I want people to understand this is happening to our children and we want a better future, so we have to help them get there," Gibler said.

Currently, all 21 school in the Papillion La Vista District have these products and schools in Bellevue, Gretna, Springfield and Plattsmouth are all working with the Sarpy County Period Project.

The businesses have committed to supplying donations for at least three years.

