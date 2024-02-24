Severed goose heads tossed in La Vista neighborhood

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — "I've been in the neighborhood for 15 years and I have never seen anything like this before," Terri Tweedy said.

Tweedy was shocked that someone would do something like this.

Surveillance video from a neighbor shows a white pickup late Wednesday night. Neighbors tell me the driver was tossing a severed goose head out of the window.

Thursday morning, video shows a dark colored pickup truck pulling up to pick up the goose head and drives off.

I'm told several other goose heads were left scattered around the neighborhood, Thursday morning.

"When you hear something like that, severed goose heads on someone's driveway, it makes you wonder what compels someone to do something like that," Steven Harrison, who lives nearby said.

Lieutenant Stacey Lewton with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission told me that the case is under investigation and they have identified a potential person in the investigation.

Harrison said this incident serves as a humbling reminder that this can happen anywhere.

"I have my son that lives here and my nieces and nephews come here all the time. There's a lot of kids in the neighborhood. It just makes you wonder," he said.

If convicted, the person who did this could face up to a $5,000 fine and lose hunting privileges for three years.

"I hope whoever did this, they can catch them because it's not right."

If you know of any information, you're asked to call Nebraska Wildlife Crime-Stoppers at 1-800-742-7627.

