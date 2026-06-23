Sheriff: suspect in custody after shooting at Sarpy County home

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) – The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office was called to a house at 133rd and Grissom St. just before 5:30pm on Monday.

Sheriff Greg London says a woman called 911 and said her husband was shooting a gun inside the house. He says when deputies arrived they also heard a gunshot coming from that house. London says the SWAT team was called in to assist and was able to make contact with a male suspect, who eventually came out of the house.

"The deputies took him into custody and then they went inside to clear the house to see who else was there. They did find a four year old boy. They brought him out. He was safe," London said. "They took him to project harmony. He'll be interviewed tonight."

London says the suspect was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. No other details were released about the suspect or the woman who called 911. Authorities are going to be releasing more information about this on Tuesday.