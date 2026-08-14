Should Looking Glass return to Bellevue?: Veterans discuss ahead of Arrows to Aerospace Parade

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Boeing EC-135 was part of the Looking Glass mission, which operated in the area for decades before moving to Oklahoma. Now, veterans say if the mission returned, it could prove Offutt Air Force Base still has a crucial role to play long into the future.

The Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis Club served a lasagna lunch Friday at the Bellevue Community Center, the day before the 55th Arrows to Aerospace Parade. That is where veteran Douglas Epps was helping in the kitchen.

Epps spent nearly all of his time serving in Bellevue, helping on the ground while the Boeing EC-135 was in the air, able to access for U.S. nuclear capabilities if needed.

"There was a whole bunch of us that didn't understand why that happened, but we were kinda bummed out that it happened, but that's why we're looking forward to that coming back here it'll bring a lot of people back here, and it'll bring the planes back here," Epps said talking about the operation's move.

In the spring, it was announced that control of the operation would switch back from the Navy to the Air Force, meaning there is a good chance it could return to Bellevue according to Rep. Don Bacon.

When Epps and other Bellevue veterans head down Mission Ave. Saturday, they will remember their service and hope that Offutt Air Force Base and STRATCOM can continue to have an impact.

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