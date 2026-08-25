Should you worry about botflies around Omaha? Here's what an expert says

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A Facebook post showing a rabbit with botfly larvae near Prairie Queen Lake in Papillion raised questions among neighbors about what these parasites can do to local wildlife including pets.

Wildlife photographer Steve Krout posted the image originally. He's been a local wildlife photographer for years after he retired.

"I didn't know what it was," Krout said.

Laura Stastny, executive director of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, identified the parasite from the photo.

"From this picture I can see three separate Cuterebra," Stastny said.

Stastny said this is a case of a rodent botfly, which is not the same as livestock botflies. Livestock botflies target the intestines of animals. Both types can be found in Nebraska.

As for whether pets are at risk, Stastny said well-cared-for animals are unlikely to be affected.

"If you have an outdoor cat it's possible but one of the things about our own pets is we have higher standards for regular care… so for the most part its uncommon in our dogs and cats that are well taken care of," Stastny said.

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab receives multiple botfly cases per year. Depending on how many larvae a rabbit is carrying, the animal should be able to survive. Stastny said photos like Krout's, when they gain attention online, offer a valuable opportunity for public education.

"Even though it might gross people out this is just a really cool life cycle of an insect that we rely on to support all life on earth," Stastny said.

Anyone with questions about wildlife can visit NebraskaWildlifeRehab.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

