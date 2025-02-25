Sip and Shop event at The Granary set for Thursday

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) – The Granary is hosting a sip and shop event Thursday, pairing up buyers and sellers.



Thursday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Granary

Neighbors price their own items, and the venue will sell them

Items that don’t sell can either be picked back up or the event will donate them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Granary is hosting a sip and shop event Thursday, pairing up buyers and sellers.

Here’s how it will work:

Neighbors can reserve one rack that holds up to 30 items for $20 or for two racks for $30

Neighbors price their own items, and the venue will sell them for you.

Items that don’t sell can either be picked back up or the event will donate them.

The event starts at 3 p.m. Thursday and goes until 8 p.m.

To sign up click here.