BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bart Winchester, a disabled navy veteran who suffers from PTSD and nightmares, found himself shutting out the rest of the world.

"I would isolate quite a bit," Winchester said.

That's when Winchester was introduced to Hendrix, a yellow lab that is now always by his side.

"She helps me get out of the house, go different places and encourages me not to stay at home," he said.

But Hendrix is trained to be more than Winchester’s companion. She helps him through his tough moments.

"They literally help pull you out of shell,” he said. “If I have anxiety, she's trained to put her head in my lap to calm me down. If I’m having a nightmare, she's trained to wake me up."

Hendrix was named by the person who sponsored her service training through an organization called Americas VetDogs, a nonprofit that provides free service animals to those who have served.

Winchester said the service dogs that it provides makes a big impact on veterans.

“There is a huge need for these dogs,” Winchester said. “Sometimes veterans that are suffering from certain things a dog is all they can connect with because they trust them, and they know no matter what they are going to behind them and non-judgmental of whatever they are going through.”

Now, with Hendrix by his side, Winchester is getting out more, connecting with others and sharing his story with other veterans.

He hopes to spread the word about how impactful dogs like Hendrix can be to those who have served.

"She's been an amazing, amazing addition to my life," he said.

The wait times for dogs like Hendrix can be up to a year or more.

