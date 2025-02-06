South Omaha Walgreens set to close this month

SOUTH OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Walgreens near 24th and L is set to permanently Feb. 20 and neighbors say this will impact their access to medication.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A staple for the South O community closing.

The Walgreens near 24th and L is set to permanently close this month.

Jamie Brigg relies on the bus system and his bike to get around. He visits Walgreens in South Omaha twice a week for prescriptions, but now he must find a new store and a way to get to it.

“I have to find the way to get to the other ones which is quite a father way away than this one is,” he said.

Many South O neighbors are in the same position. In October, Walgreens announced it would be closing 1,200 stores nationwide as part of a plan to improve company performance.

And the store in South Omaha that many neighbors walk and take the bus to is one of them

"It's sad, there's nowhere else convenient to go,” neighbor Amy Rodger said.

According to Rodgers, it is a place people go for prescriptions, food, and general household supplies.

“It’s going to be sad for a lot of people because there a lot of people in this neighborhood who are on foot, so they go and get their gallon of milk and prescriptions wherever is the convent of them and it's going to be gone,” she said.

Walgreens already closed 70 stores last fall and plans to close 450 more stores this year.

Neighbors can sign up to have their prescriptions mailed to them.

The pharmacy will close on Feb. 20.

