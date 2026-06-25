Spirit Life Church fireworks tent hopes nation's 250th means big sales

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Spirit Life Church in Sarpy County has been running its annual nonprofit fireworks tent since at least the 1990s, and volunteers are hoping the nation's 250th anniversary brings a surge in sales.

"We started with a small wooden shack right up on the corner," Schwarz said.

Firework discharge hours around Sarpy County begin Thursday June 25 in Bellevue, Gretna, Papillion, and Springfield. Then June 28 in La Vista, which meant the church volunteers spent hours getting everything ready Wednesday night.

Max Williams, KMTV

In the past, the money raised goes toward church camps, a food pantry, and Pawnee Elementary School nearby.

Volunteer Scott Schwarz said the last major jump in sales came during COVID-19, when revenue climbed from $30,000 to around $60,000 in the years following the pandemic. This year, the tent is leaning heavily into patriotic themes.

The church looks to stock the tent with options for all types of budgets.

"They range anywhere from 10, 20 dollar range, and then you get into the 50 to 100 dollar range and then we've got some of the big grand finales upwards even up to $440 dollars," Schwarz said.

He believes enthusiasm around the 250th anniversary will help overcome economic headwinds shoppers may be feeling.

"Yeah I think so people want positive notes, happy things," Schwarz said.

Schwarz said he is also able to get early sales data from sellers in Iowa, giving him a head start on what to expect.

In Sarpy County, residents are allowed to shoot off fireworks until midnight on the Fourth of July, except in La Vista, where the cutoff is 11 p.m.

I asked Bellevue for safety reminders ahead of the Fourth of July celebrations:



Never leave fireworks unattended.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of fire.

Always closely supervise children around fireworks.

Follow all manufacturer instructions and use fireworks only in approved areas.

"The City encourages residents to celebrate responsibly and be considerate of neighbors, especially veterans, young children, and pets who may be sensitive to loud noises," a Bellevue representative said.

Additionally, neighbors are encouraged to only call 911 for emergencies and the Bellevue Police Department non-emergency line for issues like noise complaints at 402-593-4111.

